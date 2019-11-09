Shah Rukh Khan To Andie MacDowell: “I’ve Been Madly In Love With You”

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been madly in love with “Sex, Lies, And Videotape” star Andie MacDowell since he was 26, he revealed at the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival here on Friday. MacDowell was also present at the function.

“It’s just so that nobody else knows, and don’t tell anyone, I love you. I loved you since I was 26 years old,” said SRK, as MacDowell gave a big smile.

“I’ve been madly in love with you, so thank you Kolkata for giving me this opportunity to sit next to Andie MacDowell,” the 54-year-old Bollywood actor said, to deafening cheers and whistling at the packed-to-capacity Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Born on April 21, 1958, MacDowell is seven years older than SRK.

She received critical acclaim for her role in Steven Soderbergh’s 1989 film “Sex, Lies, And Videotape”, which won her the Independent Spirit Award as Best Female Lead and also saw her being nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama category.

She also received Golden Globe nominations for her performances in “Green Card” (1990) and “Four Weddings and A Funeral” (1994).

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!