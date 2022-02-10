Story: Karnataka government’s ban on the hijab in schools and colleges has resulted in an uproar by female students, who have been protesting against Govt’s decision. A controversy erupted in the Udupi district of Karnataka after students from Government Girls PU College were allegedly denied entry because of their hijab. Ever since it began to make headlines, it attracted celebrities’ strong reactions.

After Richa Chadha, Kamal Haasan and others, now actress-turned-politician Hema Malini and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar have reacted to the Hijab controversy. The veteran actress feels that one should respect a uniform as every school has one.

Hema Malini said, “Schools are for education and religious matters should not be taken there. Every school has a uniform that should be respected. You can wear whatever you want outside the school.”

On Karnataka hijab row, BJP MP Hema Malini says, "Schools are for education and religious matters should not be taken there. Every school has a uniform that should be respected. You can wear whatever you want outside the school." pic.twitter.com/06ZKueOzWn — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

A while back, Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to condemn the actor. In a series of Tweet, “Courage of conviction, guts to stand up against injustice n be counted are the qualities that I always admire. My heart is filled with love n pride for young Neha Singh Rathore who is boldly writing songs against all kinds of repression in our society . More power to her!!” His next Tweet read, “I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of “MANLINESS”. What a pity”

Courage of conviction, guts to stand up against injustice n be counted are the qualities that I always admire. My heart is filled with love n pride for young Neha Singh Rathore who is boldly writing songs against all kinds of repression in our society . More power to her !! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 10, 2022

I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of “MANLINESS” . What a pity — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 10, 2022

Earlier Richa Chadha had also reacted to the controversy and Tweeted, “Raise your sons better! A bunch of ugly, cowards attacking a lone woman in a pack and feeling proud of it? WHAT LOSERS! Shameful. They’ll be jobless, more frustrated and penniless in a few years. What poor upbringing! No sympathy, no redemption for them. I spit on your kind.”

Raise your sons better! A bunch of ugly, cowards attacking a lone woman in a pack and feeling proud of it ? WHAT LOSERS! Shameful. They'll be jobless, more frustrated and penniless in a few years. What poor upbringing! No sympathy, no redemption for them. I spit on your kind. https://t.co/tvsdBwREZO — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 8, 2022

“What is happening in Karnataka is provoking unrest. A religious poison wall is being erected among the students who are not lying. What is happening in the neighbouring state beyond the single wall should not come to Tamil Nadu. It is time for the progressive forces to be more careful,” Kamal Haasan had tweeted.

கர்நாடகாவில் நடப்பது கலக்கத்தைத் தூண்டுகிறது. கள்ளமில்லா மாணவர்கள் மத்தியில் மதவாத விஷச் சுவர் எழுப்பப்படுகிறது. ஒற்றைச் சுவர் தாண்டியிருக்கும் பக்கத்து மாநிலத்தில் நடப்பது தமிழ்நாட்டுக்கும் வந்துவிடக் கூடாது. முற்போக்கு சக்திகள் மேலும் கவனமாக இருக்க வேண்டிய காலம் இது. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 9, 2022

