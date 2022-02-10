Story: It’s a tough time for Manoj Bajpayee! After his father and father-in-law, the Family Man actor has now lost his mother-in-law. As per the online reports, Manoj’s mother-in-law Shakeela Raza breathed her last today. Shakeela Raza, who was battling cancer for the past 12 years, succumbed to it. Latest media reports suggest that Raza’s health deteriorated from the past few days and she died due to prolonged illness in Delhi at Max Hospital.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Manoj Bajpayee was shooting when he learnt about Shakeela’s death. The actor has now dashed off to Delhi to be with his wife Shabana Raza during this difficult time. For the unversed, this is 3rd death in Gangs Of Wasseypur actor’s house. After losing his father in October, last year, his wife Shabana’s father, too, left for his heavenly abode.

Advertisement

After his father’s sad demise, Manoj Bajpayee, tanked everyone for this condolence messages, Manoj had tweeted, “Thank you all for sending prayers and love on the sad demise of my father who was the sole reason and support for me to venture on such a difficult journey which got me everything that I dreamt of!! Eternally grateful to you all.”

During the 67th National Award, Manoj Bajpayee, who was felicitated by the honour, had stated that he felt lonely while receiving the award. He had told Mid-day, “I was feeling alone as there was no one from my family side. My wife (Shabana) and daughter were supposed to join me but they could not make it. During the award receiving time, I missed my parents a lot. My father loved watching films. He would keep a track of my awards and would feel proud whenever I was awarded. So, this ceremony was more than a mixed bag of emotions for me.”

Rest in peace!

Must Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: ‘Chhoti Alia Bhatt’ Kiara Khanna Becomes Instagram Sensation As She Nails Lip-Synching Gangubai’s Dialogues

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube