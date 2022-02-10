Bollywood’s legendary actor Anil Kapoor’s son Harshavarrdhan Kapoor is quite known for his acting debut in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s 2016 release Mirzya. Apart from his acting career, the star kid also enjoys a massive fan following on his Instagram account.

Advertisement

For the unversed Harshavarrdhan, is also known for starring in other movies like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Ak vs Ak, and Ray. Read on to know the latest scoop on the actor.

Advertisement

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor recently took it to his Instagram account where, in concern for his fans, he revealed that there was a fake account created on his name on Snapchat. Taking it to his Instagram stories, Kapoor shared a screenshot of the account and claimed the account was fake and that he would never use an ugly bitmoji avatar as shown in the image.

Along with the screenshot, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor captioned the image saying, “I am not on Snapchat pls report this account and avoid all contacts .. I would never have such an ugly avatar either.” He concluded the statement by saying, “I’m reporting this to cybercrime.”

Well, it now looks like Harsh’s statement on the ‘ugly’ bitmoji has become the center of troll. Many netizens have taken a jibe at the actor for his sense of superiority. Trolling his story, one user said, “He makes me appreciate people like Arjun Kapoor.” Another user commented saying, “Seems dude is more pissed about ugly avtar than identity theft. Anil raised vain children who are obsessed about their looks, bloated egos.”

While trolling Harshvarrdhan another user said, “the KAPOORRS.” One user claimed, ” The avatar line got to me. He’s mad about the fact that his bitmoji is ugly… bro… you’re ugly.” Another user said, “The avatar looks better than what he looks like in real life.”

On the professional front, Harshavarrdhan Kapoor was last seen in Netflix’s anthology series Ray. The episode Kapoor starred in was titled Spotlight. He was seen working alongside actress, Radhika Madan.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘A Legend’ Over Lata Mangeshkar Funeral Controversy, Says “Namaz Paddne Ke Baad Phooka”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube