Thalapathy Vijay is ready to set the big screens on fire from tomorrow with his Beast. With songs and a trailer working a big-time, there’s a huge hype for the film, especially in Tamil Nadu. Even corporate offices are announcing a holiday as they are well aware of the craze of Vijay.

Projected as Vijay’s first-ever pan Indian film, Beast is releasing in five Indian languages- Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. Vijay‘s last film Master had released during the pandemic and despite the 50% occupancy rule, it had taken a bumper start. And now, as rules have been normalised, fans are ready to celebrate their Thalapathy’s arrival!

Now, as we have seen in the past with Thalapathy Vijay’s films, companies have started announcing an official holiday on the 13th of April. The HR department is already flooded with tons of leave requests from Vijay fans to catch their favourite star on the first day. That’s not it! They are even giving free tickets to their employees. A couple of official letters of firms in Tamil Nadu are going viral on Twitter.

Meanwhile, director Nelson Dilip Kumar, who is excited about Beast, recently revealed the reason behind roping in Pooja Hegde for the role.

The writer-director of Tamil’s much-awaited movie states that he envisioned that Pooja Hegde would not only spark great chemistry with the star but also would emerge as the perfect fit for the part in the movie.

“When we were finalizing the cast for ‘Beast’, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ had also just released. In that movie, Pooja had done a fabulous job and won hearts nationally. I wanted a pairing that would be new and fresh, someone who has never worked with Vijay sir,” Nelson said. (via IANS)

