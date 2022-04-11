Thalapathy Vijay’s fan following is massive not just in his home state, Tamil Nadu, but also in other South Indian regions and the box office numbers of his films clearly reflect that. He has stayed away from interviews for over ten years now until this week as he opened up on a series of topics in a conversation with Nelson Dilipkumar. In a specific segment, the actor revealed the reason behind his decision to not give interviews anymore.

For the unversed, Beast is an action-drama film that is all set to hit the theatres this week. The movie has been creating a lot of hype amongst the audience even though the trailer was launched just a few days before its release date. The plot of this film revolves around a skilled spy who gets caught up in a terrorist attack and makes it a point to get everyone out of the danger zone. The movie has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and stars Pooja Hegde and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles.

After ten years, Thalapathy Vijay recently sat down for an interaction with director Nelson Dilipkumar which was aired on Sun TV, this weekend. When asked about his reason for not giving any interviews, he said, “No, not like that. I have free time for interviews but things didn’t work out. I think about 10 years ago, I had given an interview. And I felt my words were misinterpreted in that interview. I was not happy. Even my family members asked why I had spoken so arrogantly. I then had to call up the person concerned and explained to him that I didn’t mean it like that. And I can’t keep doing it to everyone all the time right. So, I keep away from interviews.”

Thalapathy Vijay also shed some light on how secular he is as a person and said, “I am a firm believer. I go to church, and I have gone to temples and Ameen Peer Dargah during the filming of Thuppakki. I have felt a divine feeling in all the places. My mother is a Hindu and my father is a Christian. They both fell in love and got married. I grew up in a household that never restricted me as to where I should go or shouldn’t go. I also teach my children the same.”

Speaking about how his fans drive his decision-making process, Thalapathy Vijay said, ” Today my fans want me to be Thalapathy (the movie star). If tomorrow they want me to be Thalaivan (leader), so be it. “

