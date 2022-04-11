As the Telugu film ‘Acharya’, which will have the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan sharing screen space for the first time, is being readied to hit the screen on April 29, a shadow of uncertainty hangs over its Hindi release.

Advertisement

According to the original plan of the film’s makers, ‘Acharya’ is to have a simultaneous Hindi release on April 29. And the Hindi version will be released by Pen Studios across the North Indian circuits.

Advertisement

But even as the makers announced the date for the Telugu trailer release, April 12, they are yet to set a date for the Hindi trailer. This has given rise to the impression that the producers are still not sure about the Hindi release.

The movie has raised high expectations because of the joint appearance of the father-son duo. Ram Charan, moreover, is fresh from the resounding success of ‘RRR‘, where he played one of the two central characters along with Jr NTR.

Pooja Hegde and Kajal play the female leads opposite Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, respectively.

Must Read: SS Rajamouli Opens Up About Directing A Marvel Film In Future: “I Don’t Think I’m Capable Of Directing…”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube