Even before the release of KGF Chapter 2 featuring Yash, the movie is creating a lot of buzz. People are waiting with bated breath for the film to hit the big screen as everyone has high expectations from the sequel. Amid all the excitement, the first review from a member of the UK, UAE Censor Board has gone viral. The critic has given his honest first impression about the Prashant Neel directorial. Scroll down below to know what he has to say about the Kannada film.

The upcoming period film is the second instalment of the two-part series and is a sequel to the 2018 film. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

The first review of KGF Chapter 2 was recently shared by Umair Sandhu a member of the UK, UAE, who also calls himself a film and fashion critic. The reviewer called the Yash starrer a blockbuster and crown of the Kannada film industry. Appreciating the performance and background score, another part of his review is making everyone curious as he has teased that the climax will shock us.

Taking to his Instagram story, Umair Sandhu wrote, “This movie is crown of Kannada movie. KGF 2, from start to finish, is full of high octane action sequences, suspense & thrills. The dialogues are sharp and effective, Music is Decent, but gets compensated through an outrageous BGM. Fabulous movie, director has done a great job to keep the intensity throughout the movie. Terrific acting by each and everyone. KGF 2 its not only blockbuster of sandalwood its world class movie directed by Prashanth Neel, Yash and Sanjay Dutt stole the show all the way. CLIMAX will SHOCK you, Goosebumps.”

In an earlier conversation with Bollywood Life, the KGF star spoke about the film becoming a pan India success and its craze among Hindi speaking audiences, the superstar said, “It was planned like that. We wanted to make a pan India film and I want that every film that gets released should be panned India and not Hindi cinema or Kannada cinema. SS Rajamouli sir started this and we continued. I hope to see more of such films being made.”

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022, in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

