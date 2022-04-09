The coming week of April will see 3 major films facing a clash at the box office two of which are films from down South and one being a Bollywood film, which also is a remake of a South film with the same name released in 2019. On April 13, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast aka RAW will hit the screens which will be followed by Yash-led KGF: Chapter 2 and Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey. With the lineup of films, we are sure, all of you are as excited as we are.

Last few weeks, a couple of films have been garnering amazing responses at the box office. Right from Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files or SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, moviegoers seem to have a gala time.

Keeping Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey aside, we will tell you in detail about KGF: Chapter 2 and Beast’s advance booking at the box office in cities like Chennai, Mumbai Delhi and others. Take a look:

Mumbai

Just 15% of KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) shows are filling fast in the city, while tickets are very much available for its Kannada and Telugu show.

On the other hand, shows for Beast (Hindi) are yet open for advance booking, while just two theatres have shows available for its Tamil version in 2D.

Delhi

Only 30% of shows are filling fast for KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) across Delhi and NCR region while there’s no option to book shows for regional language, which is quite understandable.

Unlike Mumbai, advance booking is yet to start on the ticket booking app for Beast in any language.

Bengaluru

There are absolutely no shows for KGF: Chapter 2 (All languages) in the city (at the time of writing). However, Beast can be seen leading as its Kannada shows are available and only 10% of Tamil shows are filling fast. Just like Mumbai, shows for Beast (Hindi) are yet open for advance booking.

Hyderabad

Advance booking for KGF: Chapter 2 (All Languages) are yet to open, while only 60% of Beast (Tamil & Telugu) shows are filling fast. Advance booking is yet to begin for RAW (Beast).

Ahemdabad

Not in regional language, but KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) seems to be leading in Ahemdabad as almost 40% of its shows are filling fast, while shows for regional languages are yet to open.

Advance box-office booking for Beast (All Languages) has not started yet.

Chennai

Lastly, Vijay Thalapathy seems to be leading in Chennai as 60% of shows for Beast (Tamil) are sold out and only 35% of them are filling fast

KGF: Chapter 2 (Tamil)’s 70% shows are filling fast.

Well, we shall wait for a day or two to see who finally wins the battle! Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more such updates.

