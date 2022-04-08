Apart from RRR and KGF: Chapter 2, the most-anticipated film Beast is all set to hit the theatres on April 13. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film stars an ensemble cast including Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. At the box-office, Beast will face a clash with Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, and pan-Indian Kannada film KGF 2, which have been scheduled to release on April 14.

Advertisement

Ahead of its worldwide release, the makers dropped the trailer of its Hindi version and changed the film’s title from Beast to Raw. Yes, that’s true! But we wonder why?

Advertisement

Looks like, the Beast makers decided to not follow blockbuster films like RRR, Pushpa, or even KGF, for that matter, footsteps and create confusion for the audience. Don’t you think so? But I think so. Beast is undoubtedly a massy film and changing its title for a certain set of audiences, ahead of its release, might not work in its favour.

Let’s take a few examples from the past, films that were massy, who didn’t change film’s name and turned out to be blockbusters at the box office – the recent one RRR! Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan the film crossed the 1000 crore mark at the box-office, worldwide turning out to be one of the humongous films from the South industry.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, on the other, too, didn’t change the name for any specific belt, in order to garner more attention. Pushpa release in around 4 languages with the same name and continued to create ripples at the box office. Even KGF: Chapter 2, for that matter, the film will release with the same name worldwide. The Yash starrer is expected to earn bombastic earnings on Day 1 of its release.

SS Rajamouli did once change the title of Eega to Makkhi in Hindi which was totally understandable because I think it was a literal translation and easier for people to understand what the film is about. But I think from Beast to Raw is surely going to impact the swag of the title.

But what could be the reason for makers to take a call on changing the film’s name for its Hindi version? Well, one reason we could think of is maybe ‘Beast’ as a title was already acquired by somebody else in the Hindi belt? Because that is the only reason this I can find, else why would makers do this?

As far as I know, even people in North or Hindi cinema lovers are well-versed with Beast as Vijay starrer’s title and changing name might impact the film. Don’t you think so?

Well, we shall wait for the film to speak for itself.

Must Read: Samantha Breaks Social Media Ties With Estranged Husband Naga Chaitanya? Deets Inside

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube