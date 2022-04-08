Bollywood’s former actress Tanushree Dutta who is known for her debut film Aashiq Banaya Aapne has had her own shares of controversial statements and spats with other B-town members. Apart from Nana Patekar, the actress had once claimed that filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had told her to strip.

Yup you have read that absolutely right. Vivek who right now is basking in the glorious success of his recent release, The Kashmir Files, once was accused of s*xual harassment by the Dhol actress. Read on to know the whole scoop!

So, once Tanushree Dutta had made an explosive revelation stating that she had an unpleasant experience and the reason for it was Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri. The actress was working for the director in his film Chocolate alongside actors Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Irrfan khan, and Emraan Hashmi. While the movie was a huge flop at the box office, the actress was accused to have had a very bad experience while the shooting of the film. In an old interview with DNA, the actress explained the whole situation.

As per Tanushree Dutta, it so happened that director Vivek Agnihotri had asked her to present cues to Irrfan Khan. Stating that the scene was not even required in the part, the actress recalled the director saying, “Kapde utaar ke naach uske saamne’ (Remove your clothes and dance in front of him)”, which completely took her by surprise. Tanushree recalled that Suniel Shetty and Irrfan Khan had come to her aid after hearing the director. While Irrfan Khan expressed that he knows how to act and does not need cues, Suniel Shetty said that he would help Irrfan by telling the director, “Main udhar aake dun tujhe cues? ((Should I come there and give you some cues?)”

Tanushree Dutta after this also blamed actor Nana Patekar for misbehavior and claimed that he had tried to touch her inappropriately on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss. After his incident, the actress, later on, quit Bollywood in the year 2008.

