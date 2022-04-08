Akshay Kumar is one of the most-followed actors in the country who has proven with his films in the past that his mass appeal is huge. The actor has his hands full with a series of projects scheduled to release this year including much-anticipated movies like Ram Setu and Prithviraj. In the year 2013, the actor was promoting his film Boss when he reportedly lashed out on a journalist when he did not like a question asked by the media personnel.

For the unversed, Akshay was last seen playing the lead role in Bachchhan Paandey which did not work quite well at the box office but Akki’s work was highly appreciated by the masses. He played the role of a notorious gangster in the film who becomes a muse for a filmmaker. The movie has been directed by Farhad Samji and featured actors like Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi in the lead role.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, in the year 2013, Akshay Kumar was promoting his film Boss when he flipped on a journalist when he did not like a question asked by them. The question was reportedly regarding a court dispute and Akki was of the strong opinion that there was no problem with it.

Akshay Kumar allegedly lost his calm during the conference in Jaipur and said, “Tu chala ja court, le aa notice (You go to court and receive the notice)”. According to B4M, also reportedly asked him to spend ₹150 and watch the film to understand how wrong the court question was.

Boss was a 2013 action-comedy film that failed to impress the audience despite the decent hype around it, at the time of its release. The movie also had Shiv Panditt and Ronit Roy in key roles.

