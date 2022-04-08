Bollywood’s most successful actresses – Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra – have once been at the loggerheads and this is no secret. Time and again we have come across catfights in the industry that made headlines like never before and one of amongst these was Bebo and PeeCee’s, catfight that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Kareena and Priyanka have worked together in a couple of films including Aitraaz and Don 2. It’s being said that their rivalry began when Bebo’s years of hard work went unnoticed as all the accolades were a director to PC.

Not many know that after the cold war, things escalated when they were doing a concert together in Antwerp, Belgium. Do you remember Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Koffee With Karan episode when she took a dig at Priyanka Chopra for her accent? It happened when Karan Johar asked Bebo, If she had to ask anyone question to Priyanka Chopra, what would she ask?, replying to Kareena took a jibe at the actress and said “I would like to ask where did she learn her American accent?”

Later, when Priyanka Chopra was asked about Kareena Kapoor’s comment, she had hit back at the actress while dragging her then-boyfriend Saif Ali Khan. “I have learned my American accent from where her boyfriend has learned,” said Peecee. During that time, Kareena and Saif were seeing each other and not married.

Spilling the beans on their rivalry, a source had revealed to Mumbai Mirror, “During the Aitraaz days, Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, who were virtually of the same age, hit it off beautifully. There was no rivalry between the two and even after work, Priyanka used to hang out at parties with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena.”

“It hit Kareena like a bolt from the blue when her friend turned out to be an able competitor. Kareena had worked extremely hard on the role and had launched a power-packed performance. But for the first time in her career, it had gone largely unnoticed, thanks to Priyanka,” added the source.

The source further revealed that at a concert in Antwerp, Belgium, “They had a huge fight and were screaming at each other. In fact, they almost came to blows. They had to be literally pulled apart.”

Well, years later, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to bury the hatchet and surprise everyone with their new friendship. Leaving behind their past, the actor duo decided to come together for a Koffee With Karan episode in 2018.

