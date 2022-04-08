Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh who is quite known for his witty behaviour, now gives us a tour of his Canada-based home in Punjabi, and no it’s not some boring vlog style video. We are pretty sure this will leave you laughing out loud.

Apart from this singing history, the Punjabi star has also paved his way in Bollywood, via his B-town debut film Udta Punjab back in 2016. The film was indeed a hit and Dosanjh even went on to win a Filmfare award for the best male debut. The singer-actor is also quite famous on social media, all thanks to his super hilarious videos.

Recently, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram account to share a hilarious video of his house tour. In the said video, the singer, in his own amusing and Punjabi way, talks about his house and why his house was in the condition shown in the video. The video starts off at the entrance where the singer shows a green artifact placed near the door. Later on, the singer takes us through his kitchen and introduces us to his cook, who was busy on his phone. Talking about him, Diljit explained that his cook is addicted to his mobile and is constantly on it 24/7.

After this, we see Diljit Dosanjh’s living room area which had furniture such as a grey L-shaped couch along with a television set and a table. Pointing at an empty wall in the room, the singer-actor claimed that he had ordered a painting which never arrived. In the next scene, we see a pile of suitcases arranged one after the other, to which the singer claimed that “We are very busy person you know,” and reveals that he would wash his undergarments in the hotel during his world tour, due to lack of time.

Later while showing his glass-wall bedroom, he says Bollywood actor Rajkumar’s famous dialogue, “Jinke ghar sheeshe ke hote hain wo dusro pe patthar nahi mara karte.” and shows us his bedroom which is a mess with full of his clothes on his bed. The singer explained that while sleeping he would throw the clothes on the floor and keep it back up in the morning. He then grabs his bathroom handle to show us, but abruptly says ‘Yeh Bathroom hai, par wo thodi na dikhaunga… sorry” and laughs.

Lastly, the Honsla Rakh actor then shows his walk-in closet and reveals that it is filled with packed suitcases and then moves on to show us his guest room. While showing us a glimpse of his guest room, Dosanjh makes a sarcastic remark by saying that his friends come for a sleepover but do not have time to fold the sheets.

Uploading the video Diljit Dosanjh’s caption read, “@archdigestindia @archdigest We Like Your Episodes.. But Check Out Sada (AD-MD – Architectural Digest MARZI DA) Born To Shine” World Tour 2022.”

What are your thoughts on Diljit’s hilarious home tour, did it leave you in splits? Let us know your answer in the comments below.

