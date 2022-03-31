The controversy around Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s drug case doesn’t seem to die down. In October last year, the star kind became the talk of the town when he was nabbed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during their raid on a cruise ship. 20 people including Aryan Khan along with Munmun Dutta, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra, and Arbaaz Merchant were detained by the NCB after they busted a drug racket on October 2.

Advertisement

The star kid was in the custody for almost a month and he walked out of the jail just a few days before Diwali in 2021.

Advertisement

Early this week, NCB filed an application before a Mumbai sessions court seeking an extension of 90 days to file a chargesheet. Now in the latest development in the Aryan Khan drug case, the Mumbai court has granted additional 60 days to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB to file chargesheet in the cruise ship drug racket.

As per the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the officials were supposed to file the chargesheet within 180 days of the registration of the FIR which was filed in October.

The official social media Twitter handle of Bar and Bench Tweeted about the same and wrote, “[BREAKING] Mumbai court grants 60 additional days to NCB SIT to file chargesheet in the cruise ship drug case in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is the prime accused.”

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was booked under sections 8C, 20B, 27, and 35 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy, and abetment, among others.

The online media report also states that some of the accused gave purposely wrong passwords of mobile/laptops/ tablets which are in the custody of NCB.

Must Read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Reportedly Slapped Bipasha Basu & Called Her Kaali Billi On The Film’s Sets, But Guess Who Broke The Ice Later?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube