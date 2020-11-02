Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Rapper Big Deal Releases New Single ‘Shahrukh Khan Flow’

Rapper Big Deal says he was discriminated against for his looks as a child, and it was superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his journey to success that inspired him to overcome that difficult period.

The rapper, whose real name is Samir Mohanty, has paid tribute to Shah Rukh on his birthday with a rap single “Shahrukh Khan Flow”.

“I was a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan as a kid. I would dance and sing to many of his songs and wanted to be like him when I grew up. I had a difficult childhood where I was discriminated (against) and picked on for looking different,” Big Deal said.

“Somehow, I felt I would fit in and not be an outsider by being like Shah Rukh Khan because everyone loved SRK so much. This is my token of appreciation in the form of a song, a dedication to Shah Rukh Khan for inspiring me. The song is also dedicated to Samir Bangara and Sushant Singh Rajput,” he added.

The Bollywood infused hip hop track comes with wordplay about his own cultural heritage. It also pays homage to personalities such as Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Samir Bangara, and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Born in Puri and raised in Darjeeling, the Bengaluru-based rapper previously released the album “One Kid Wth A Dream”, featuring the Odia rap “Mu heli odia” and the viral hit “Are you Indian”.

Last week, superstar Shah Rukh Khan conducted an interactive #AskSRK session with fans on Twitter, answering a lot of fan queries with trademark wit.

When a user asked him to share some behind the scene moments of the film Mohabbatein, SRK recalled filming his first scene with Amitabh Bachchan.

“I remember doing the first scene with @SrBachchan and realised how short and small I am,” Shah Rukh Khan quipped.

Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about how he keeps himself busy lately. “Children, workout, watch IPL (Feel bad/ good), children,” SRK wrote.

The actor is currently in the UAE to support his cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) , in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

A twitter user asked him if he has learnt cooking during lockdown and SRK replied: “Namak kitna daalna hai is still a struggle honestly.”

