The Prince of Bollywood surprised everyone in 2025, making an entry that was not expected. Aryan Khan made his debut as a director with a show on Netflix, breaking all norms he could! And now the verdict for his debut his out – The superstar kid has broken records, surpassing every single show on Netflix in 2025 in India!

Indian fans were excited for the return of Hawkins with Stranger Things S5 and the deadly games of Korea with Squid Game S3, but none of them could entertain the Indian audience as much as Aryan Khan’s witty show on Bollywood!

The Aryan Khan Phenomenon

Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood officially claimed the throne as the most-viewed Netflix show of 2025 with 16.7 million views in India, by edging out Squid Game S3 (16.5 million) and the final season of Stranger Things (16.4 million).

Aryan Khan‘s success could be attributed to many reasons, and one of them was the hype about Shah Rukh Khan’s son making a debut as a director! The web series was a hilarious take on the Hindi Film Industry, and people enjoyed watching this guilty pleasure content!

Interestingly, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is not only the most-viewed show on Netflix in 2025, but it also stands second when it comes to Netflix shows post-COVID, standing next to Heeramandi’s 21.5 million views and pushing Kota Factory S3’s 15.8 million views at number 3!

Check out the most-viewed Netflix shows of 2025 in India.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: 16.7 Million Squid Game S3 (India): 16.5 Million Stranger Things S5 (India): 16.4 Million The Royals: 15.5 Million Jewel Thief: 13.1 Million Dabba Cartel: 12.8 Million Delhi Crime S3: 12.5 Million Mandala Murders: 12.3 Million Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: 11.4 Million Single Papa: 10.8 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Ormax’s Annual List of the top 50 most-viewed digital properties of 2025.

