After collecting 5 crores on Friday, RRR [Hindi] showed an expected jump in numbers on Saturday to bring in 8 crores* more. The film will have the last double digit score of its run today before single digits start prevailing again on the weekdays, and then post that the next weekend would be dominated by KGF – Chapter 2 and Jersey.

The film has done well so far to reach 221.59 crores*. With over 10 crores expected today, the film will go past the lifetime numbers of Kick [232 crores] by the time the weekend is through. Post that the next target would be Simmba [240.31 crores] which is expected to be crossed by the time the third week is through.

The manner in which the period action drama has done so far, it has elevated the brand value of SS Rajamouli on an all-India level to a real high. He has worked primarily with South stars in his pan-Indian releases, be it Prabhash, NTR Jr. or Ram Charan, and still delivered results each time around.

RRR shows how it’s him as a director which is the USP, especially in the non-south states. It also establishes how the next movie announced by the filmmaker would be picked up by unheard-of prices by the distributors, though the release won’t be before 2024.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

