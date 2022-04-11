It’s a 1000-crore run for RRR at the box office and that’s not something you hear regularly about films in the Indian film industry. In fact, there are just 3 films that have grossed this feat worldwide and 2 of those are South Indian films made by the same director. Yup, we know you’ve already guessed it’s RRR & Baahubali 2, the remaining third one is Aamir Khan’s Dangal. But, why are we talking about this in the release week of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2? Let’s find out!

Well, because KGF: Chapter 2 is on the cusp of accomplishing a hat-trick of super-successes for the South Indian film industry with Pushpa & RRR being the first 2 blockbuster openers. The Yash starrer comes with the advantage of a hyped-up ‘prequel excitement’ and that would surely bump up the opening figures to a certain extent.

As in one of our recent articles, we concluded our thoughts with “People are more aware and excited for KGF Chapter 2 owing to the dhamaka its prequel did. This could help the film to garner around 20-22 crores on day 1 (Hindi), which we know is better than RRR because this won’t have ‘The Kashmir Files’ to eat a good chunk of its share.” But with the postponement of Shahid Kapoor ‘s Jersey & the current buzz of Yash starrer getting heated every day, the 30-crore mark breach doesn’t seem very difficult now.

Yash will have to surpass the Monday-acid test as by then it’ll be the content that will decide the fate of the film at ticket windows. With Pushpa easily breaching the 100-crore club (Hindi) and RRR doing the same with the 200-crore club, it would be interesting to see where Yash‘s KGF: Chapter 2 would stand in this picture.

One less burden for the film has to be the very last minute postponement of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey to next week. This removes Bollywood from the entire scenario of the clash leaving only South monsters Beast & KGF: Chapter 2 in the race. This will surely help the film in more than one way as this brings back home a huge chunk of screens for Yash. Yes, Beast would also get benefited from this but not as much as KGF: Chapter 2.

Another angle to look at the same story is, will it be Beast surprising everyone to emerge victorious making the ‘hat-trick of successes’ we’re hoping for? Who do you think will join the prestigious league of Pushpa, RRR? And will KGF: Chapter 2 would be yet another entrant to the 200 crore club (Hindi) after RRR? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

