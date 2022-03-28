KGF Chapter 2 Trailer At The Box Office: BO Records LOVE Yash & He Can't Avoid Breaking Them

KGF Chapter 2 trailer is finally here and to tweak one of its ‘seeti maar’ dialogues, “box office likes Yash & he can’t avoid it.” That’s the first thought we got after watching this ‘dhamakedaar’ trailer on-screen. In continuation to its teaser’s hype, you might have certain doubts about the trailer’s ‘massy’ elements but you can’t avoid the scale makers have tried to execute in this one.

Advertisement

The teaser, though heavily relied on one particular scene, was loved by Yash fans. The trailer does nothing but only add to the already humongous buzz of the film. But going by the track record of several south films in the recent past, starting from Saaho, Master, Pushpa, Valimai, Radhe Shyam & RRR, it’s clearly visible how only the film with ‘solid content’ has managed to earn well.

Advertisement

The times of ‘extreme style, substandard substance’ is gone long and you can’t make a good film even if you’ve crores in your budget bank. You’ve to have a connection with the audience and that’s what films like Baahubali, KGF: Chapter 1 Pushpa and RRR have proved.

But, KGF Chapter 2 could have a rollercoaster ride at the box office for 2 major reasons: First being, the content needs to be pretty solid just like Baahubali 2 had after the first’s euphoria. The second reason is its ‘big BANG clash’ with Beast & Jersey. It won’t be an easy task for Yash starrer to attract an audience with these 2 films also in the race.

Vijay has been gaining immense popularity, and especially after Master, it would be interesting to see what he brings with Beast. Shahid Kapoor is already in his top form, Jersey is a tried & tested product that would cater to a large section of the audience who haven’t enjoyed Nani’s version. KGF Chapter 2 needs a miracle to emerge victorious in this clash despite being a clear favourite of all three.

One thing that’s in the favour of KGF Chapter 2 which even SS Rajamouli’s RRR didn’t have is the backing of its prequel. A superhit prequel surely helps in spreading more awareness of a project compared to the standalone, fresh films. People are more aware and excited for KGF Chapter 2 owing to the dhamaka its prequel did. This could help the film to garner around 20-22 crores on day 1 (Hindi), which we know is better than RRR because this won’t have ‘The Kashmir Files’ to eat a good chunk of its share.

What do you guys think? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: RRR Scam: Many People Down South Are Robbing Fans By Hoarding All The Tickets & Selling It With ‘Compulsory’ Food Voucher

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube