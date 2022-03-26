SS Rajamouli’s RRR hit theatres yesterday and has been working its crazy magic at the box office. The film, which has amassed over around Rs 18 crore on Day 1, has been receiving tons of love and adoration from celebs and fans from all across. As the film continues its magic, we have now come across a report of people being cheated with this film.

As per the latest report, a distributor in Andhra Pradesh, a mall in Vijayawada and more such people and organizations are looting people in the name of the epic period drama. Read on to know all about how they are robbing the public below.

As per a greatandhra report, the people in the state are at the receiving end of some wrongdoing being done in the name of Ram Charan and Jr NTR-led RRR. The site reported that the ticket prices for the SS Rajamouli directorial have risen to such levels that it appears to be nothing less than a loot happening in the movie’s name there. They noted that everyone was on an earning spree with benefit shows, fans shows and selling the tickets at special prices due to the craze surrounding it.

The site further reported that a distributor in Andhra Pradesh bought all the RRR tickets from theatres and sold them at his office in black at prices that were double and triple prices what he paid. It noted that exhibitors are expressing shock over it as it is the first time they are seeing distributors selling tickets in black.

But that’s not the end of the apparent looting in the film’s name. The above-mentioned site reported that a mall in Vijayawada sold tickets at Rs 800. So why is this being called a robbery? Well, the flat rate included a compulsory food package integrated within the ticket cost. Reportedly, the actual ticket price is said to be Rs 236 (inclusive of all taxes) and the additional Rs 564 was being charged for popcorn and soft drink.

The site also reported several allegations of local politicians buying RRR tickets in bulk and selling them in the black market.

