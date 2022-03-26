In this column, I had predicted that RRR (Hindi) will open in the range of 11-13 crores. That was on the basis of buzz on the ground and also the advance booking which hadn’t picked up even till Thursday morning with tickets available quite comfortably for practically all shows.

However, what happened once theatres opened on Friday was altogether different. While morning shows were still just about okay, things began to turn better from afternoon onwards and by the time it was evening, the word of mouth had spread that this one was an over the top film which was a visual experience for the audience.

RRR started talking a language of its own and audiences approved as well with claps being heard from even the most upmarket theatres.

As a result, RRR gathered 19 crores by the time the day came to a close. Now that’s far bigger than the predicted range of 11-13 crores which goes on to prove yet again that there can always be surprises galore when it comes to the business of films. The film is being really liked by the audience, which means the rest of the weekend should show some real good growth from here.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

