SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR brought together south industry’s two biggest stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan for the first time. Their performance and chemistry in the period drama are getting a lot of appreciation. For years the two were not on talking terms, however, they decided to bury their hatchets and come together for the mega project which is getting incredible reviews from all around the globe.

The film, set in 1920, is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. The film was earlier supposed to release in January first week but got delayed due to the rise in COVID cases.

Coming back to the topic, for years, Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s rivalry was talk of the town as they went through many ups and downs. In a recent chat with Film Companion’s critic Anupama Chopra, NTR spoke about the same and shared that although they were rivals, the two were also good friends.

RRR star Jr NTR said, “Two actors, coming from different families. I don’t know if I should say this or not, but there (have been) 30-35 odd years of rivalry between the families and today we’re doing this film. We are rivals, but we are friends too. So our rivalry is very positive.”

The actor further questioned the trend of multi-starrer and asked, “When was the last big collaboration between two big stars in Hindi… Karan Arjun? But now we see this cross-pollination happening, and this needs to happen.”

During the same interview, Jr NTR and Ram Charan also believe that RRR will reignite the trend of multi-starrer in the upcoming films.

Apart from the lead stars, RRR also features Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Shriya Saran in supporting roles, along with the cameos of Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

