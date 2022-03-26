SS Rajamouli’s recent release RRR starring south superstars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn has hit the box office like a thunderstorm. The movie has already received magnificent reviews and is now declared a blockbuster.

These reviews by the industry critics and fans have gotten many excited to rush to the nearest theatres and watch the movie. However, imagine watching the first half of the movie and getting to know that the theatre won’t be running the second half due to technical error, sounds super frustrating right? Well, renowned Indian author/film critic Anupama Chopra faced this ordeal.

Film critic Anupama Chopra recently took it to her Twitter handle to share the disastrous experience that she recently faced at Cinemark North Hollywood in the US. The Indian journalist claimed that she felt like weeping as she was only able to witness SS Rajamouli’s RRR’s magic in its first half and could not watch the second half due to some technical glitches at the theatre. Summing up the whole ordeal, called it ‘Unbelievably frustrating!’

Anupama Chopra’s Tweet read, “First time this has happened! Went to @Cinemark North Hollywood #firstdayfirstshow of #RRR. Saw first half but not second because theatre had not ingested it. Manager said they didn’t receive instructions that there was more. Unbelievably frustrating! #Wanttoweep.”

First time this has happened! Went to @Cinemark North Hollywood #firstdayfirstshow of #RRR. Saw first half but not second because theatre had not ingested it. Manager said they didn’t receive instructions that there was more. Unbelievably frustrating! #Wanttoweep — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) March 25, 2022

Yikes! That would have been a very frustrating experience indeed.

Talking about the film, RRR revolves around two celebrated freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and their struggle during the 1920s pre-independent era.

What would your reaction be if you ever come across such incident while watching SS Rajamouli’s RRR at the theatre, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

