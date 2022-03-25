If there’s one film that everyone has been talking about in the country right now is RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The film did an incredible opening today and the buzz around the same is super high. Amid the same, a video of theatre is going viral where fans are watching the film and cheering for it while showering money in the air. Now, it’s unclear if it’s real or not but netizens on social media are going gaga over the video. Scroll below to watch the video.

The team of RRR has left no stones unturned with the publicity of the film and well, the response from the fans is worth all the hard work that the actors have put in. Rajamouli is one of the biggest directors in the country and after Baahubali 2, he has come on the silver screen after five long years.

Now, there is a viral video of fans going viral on social media where they’re watching RRR in the theatre and hooting for the actors in the scene. In the video, the fans are also showering money and netizens are going gaga over the power of the South Indian film industry in the comments section.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Isn’t that crazy? Whoa.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Ye loog paise barsa rahe h kya 😮😂” Another user commented, “That’s the craze of South stars and director 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” A third user commented, “South is rising Bollywood getting inspired by telugu industry…..”

What are your thoughts on fans watching RRR in a theatre? Tell us in the comments below.

