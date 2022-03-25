Even before the makers of RRR could enjoy the success of the film, here a major setback for them. The film, which hit the theatres, this morning, stars an ensemble cast including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran. Ever since the film has hit the screens it is being lauded by one and all and is receiving accolades from critics and fans. If you were eagerly waiting for the film’s release, then here’s sad news for you.

RRR might be doing wonders on the big screens, but it has already been leaked online. Yes! You read that right!

If the latest reports are anything to by then SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus has been leaked online on TamilRockers platform. The makers have faced major setbacks as it also got subjected to piracy. After extensive promotions, RRR is hit by piracy and its full 3D version is available on piracy-based websites and platforms. TamilRockers is infamous for leaking top Bollywood, Hollywood and regional films. Recently, The Kashmir Files was subjected to piracy.

Heartbreaking, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, fans have been pouring love on RRR. After the film’s release, Jr NTR took to Twitter to thank his fans for this love. His Tweet read, “Thank You, each and everyone, for your unwavering love. Your love, admiration and support is what keeps me going… Enjoy the visual spectacle that is #RRRMovie.”

South sensation Chiranjeevi also showered praises on the RRR team and wrote, “#RRR is the Master Storyteller’s Master Piece!! A Glowing & Mind blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli’s Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!!@RRRmovie.”

Koimoi rated the film with 4 stars and wrote in its review, “Every commercial masala movie before this has somewhere deep down ‘aimed’ to be larger than life, but with his vision, SS Rajamouli has time and again achieved that feat and RRR is no different. This also proves to be the classic Rajamouli case in which the screenplay eclipses everything even the story (by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad), which pinches at places due to its very ambitious runtime of 186 minutes. No, it doesn’t feel like a 3-hour film, but its second half does come with speed-breakers.”

But we must say, after reading the reviews online, we already can’t wait to watch the film in the theatres and not support piracy.

