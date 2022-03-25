The early reviews for RRR are already in and they are highly favourable. SS Rajamouli is being hailed for creating another masterpiece after Baahubali. But there’s one person who has an altogether different opinion. It’s none other than KRK aka Kamaal R Khan who wants to put the director into jail for his work. Scroll below for all the details.

RRR witnesses Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The film is literally the best of both worlds and period drama is something Rajamouli is an expert at. The film has opened up to a storm all across the country. Just not that, it has also already garnered $3 million via its US premieres.

KRK tweeted, “Film #RRR is full time south Masala film without head and feet. It’s interval of #RRR! Raja Mauli Sahab, Kuch Zyada Hi Chutiyapa Nahi Ho Gaya? Kuch Toh Limit Honi Chahiye Sir. Matlab Aap Toh unlimited Par Utar Aaye Sir.”

Kamaal R Khan continued, “Sir @ssrajamouli you are killing my all senses. My all knowledge has become Zero today. Kaise Kar lete ho sir? Maza Hi Aa Gaya sir. Every director makes his Aag and #RRR is your AAG.”

KRK even compared RRR to a box office dud like Thugs Of Hindostan as he added, “Film #RRR is that shit film, which has never made before in the history of Indian cinema. This film destroys the brain cells of a human being to make him alive dead. It is the worst film ever made In India. Thugs of Hindustan is Mughal E Azam compare to this crap. 0* from me.”

Just not that, Kamaal demanded jail term for SS Rajamouli.

“I can’t call it mistake but I will call it biggest crime. Director #Rajamouli should be jailed for minimum 6 months for making this crap film #RRR with ₹600Cr budget,” concluded his rant.

Check out his thread of tweets below:

Do you agree to the claims made by KRK on RRR? Let us know in the comments section.

