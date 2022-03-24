Telugu superstar Prabhas’ upcoming Salaar co-starring Shruti Haasan is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film is touted as a pan-Indian film and will be released in multiple languages. As the release date of the film is yet to be announced, Hombale Films founder throws some light on it.

Prashanth Neel directorial, which is claimed to be a full-fledged action thriller, was supposed to be released on April 14, 2022. However, the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the release date. Now fans are eager to know the next release date.

Vijay Kiragandur, Founder of Hombale Films which is producing the supernatural action thriller Salaar, gave us an update on this much-awaited project. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, “We are shooting for about 30 percent of the film. Prabhas then got busy with the promotions of Radhe Shyam and Prashanth got tied up with the post-production of KGF 2. We resume shooting from the month of May. It will be a 2023 release. We intend to release it between the window of April to June.”

As for the storyline of the supernatural action thriller, producer Vijay said, “There is a strict instruction from the director to not reveal the storyline, but working with Prabhas is a real pleasure. He is a darling for us, he is the most loved person. And I am not just talking about stardom, but he is very close to us on a personal front too. The Telugu superstar has seen some rushes and really liked the way it has been shot.”

Vijay Kiragandur assured that the film is made on a global scale and viewers will have a spectacular experience watching it in theatres. When asked about whether Prabhas starrer will be a two-part saga, Hombale Films headhoncho said, “That’s something we can’t tell right now. We will wait for the right time.”

Salaar will be the third Pan India film for Hombale films after KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2. The banner is also planning on producing two more Pan India films. He said, “We will be announcing two more Pan Indian films in the month of June. Salaar is our third and we release it in five Indian languages.”

