Allu Arjun made it a point to watch SS Rajamouli’s latest release RRR on the first day with his family.

Advertisement

Impressed with the movie, the Icon star took to Twitter to share his views.

Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR . What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & careers best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… power house — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 26, 2022

Advertisement

He tweeted, “Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of RRR. What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for his vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & career’s best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… a dynamic power house @tarak9999 for a spectacular show. Brilliant Presence by respected @ajaydevgn Garu & our sweetest @aliaa08 . And my spl wishes to @mmkeeravaani garu, @DOPSenthilKumar garu, producer Dvv Danayya garu @DVVMovies & many others. Thank you all for making INDIAN CINEMA proud. This is a Kille R R R !”

While everyone seems to be praising the movie, the views of the Icon Star Allu Arjun will hold a special place for his cousin Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, his close friend Jr NTR and other people associated with the movie, RRR.

Must Read: Adipurush Sequel Already On The Cards? Prabhas’ Darlings To Get A ‘Double Dhamaka’!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube