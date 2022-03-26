RRR Box Office: One doesn’t even need to guess what is it that’s making every Indian go gaga over theatres right now. It’s SS Rajamouli’s RRR that stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The film has done an incredible opening and the first day numbers are nothing short of magical. And to add to this, Rajamouli’s latest directorial has broken the record of his last release Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 including all the languages. Scroll below to read the scoop.

As of now, RRR’s day 1 at the all-India box office states an early estimate in the range of Rs 134-136 crores in all languages. If these are numbers are to go by then Rajamouli’s latest directorial will shatter his own box office record of the highest opening of all time i.e. Baahubali 2.

134-136 crores! Nope, these aren’t a film’s lifetime collection or some film’s first weekend earning, it’s the early estimate of what RRR has earned in a single day. Yup, you heard that right. Single-day. SS Rajamouli is the man who loves to break the records set by himself and this is what he has done yet again. RRR has comfortably crossed Baahubali 2’s day 1 (all languages) at the box office, which still stands at a mammoth 121 crores.

The numbers coming in for RRR are pretty insane considering its Hindi belt is yet to perform at its optimum best. Imagine when the Hindi version also gives 35-40 crores in a day, we can see yet another record-setting number of the highest single day at the box office.

As far as all India opening is concerned (all languages) it’s SS Rajamouli only who’s topping the charts here. His Baahubali 2 is at the top as it had made 121 crores on its opening day. The next spot is held by Saaho, which had made 88 crores on day 1. 2.0 (63 crores), War (53.35 crores) and Thugs Of Hindostan (52.25 crores) hold 3rd, 4th and 5th positions respectively. For RRR, it’s all about the top 3 places, and who knows, it might even surpass Baahubali’s numbers.

And well, SS Rajamouli is going to rewrite history again with RRR it seems.

