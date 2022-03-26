SS Rajamouli’s highly-anticipated RRR has been finally unleashed. As expected, this Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer has taken an earth-shattering start at the box office, and below is all you need to know.

Rajamouli’s biggie was always touted to create rampage in its original Telugu version and other dubbed South versions. The main concern was about the Hindi dubbed version as we saw how brutally Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey got affected by The Kashmir Files. However, things have turned out quite surprising.

As per early trends flowing in, RRR (Hindi) has made 16-18 crores on day 1 at the box office. It is way ahead of what was predicted (11-13 crores). It is to be noted that the film picked up really good towards evening shows, with positive word-of-mouth kicking in.

RRR is expected to show huge growth on Saturday, Sunday and might leave us surprised with its performance.

