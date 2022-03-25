RRR Box Office Review (Hindi): SS Rajamouli Decodes The Title In His Own Style & It's Indeed 'Rupiya Rupiya Rupiya'

Star cast: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Ajay Devgn & Alia Bhatt

Director: SS Rajamouli

Producers: D.V.V. Danayya (DVV Entertainment)

RRR Box Office Review (Hindi): Expectations

SS Rajamouli has made his place among the Hindi audience with the blockbuster franchise, Baahubali. His grandeur of filmmaking has earned him millions of fans. So, quite obviously when the announcement of the film was made, it created a pool of curiosity.

However, when we mention the mammoth success of Baahubali 2, it is to be noted that it had the goodwill of a super-successful prequel and social media hype with “Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyu Maara?” becoming world-famous. RRR didn’t have these advantages, hence the hype has been decent and not at all at peak.

Further, Covid played a major spoilsport, slowing down the buzz. On top of that, the box office tsunami of The Kashmir Files looked like a threat to this SS Rajamouli’s latest film.

Honestly speaking, the film has been truly dependent on the name of Rajamouli with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn’s inclusion helping to create awareness in the Hindi belt. So, it’s more of a word-of-mouth dependent affair.

RRR Box Office Review (Hindi): Impact

As mentioned above, people have faith in Rajamouli’s work and it’s clearly seen as theatres in the Hindi belt opened to a good response. And by afternoon shows, the positive word-of-mouth was already in, thus making ‘sone pe suhaga’ situation.

The film is a well made visual spectacle and in A centres (comprising an urban audience), it will attract more crowds for the 3D version, thus giving a big push in box office numbers. The film is also expected to do well in B and C centres as it has larger than life entertainment with really heart-thumping fight scenes.

From the box office perspective, SS Rajamouli has struck gold yet again, and with The Kashmir Files’ theatrical euphoria started to settle down, the true meaning behind RRR’s title could be decoded as ‘Rupiya Rupiya Rupiya’ (money, money, money) at ticket windows.

RRR Box Office Review (Hindi): Final Verdict

There’s no potential threat to RRR as such, and it will enjoy glorious run till two pan-Indian biggies, Beast and KGF Chapter 2, arrive on 13th and 14th April respectively.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is a clear winner with its power-packed content and at ticket windows, it should comfortably earn 250-280 crores.

Make way for another Rajamouli blockbuster!

