SS Rajamouli has hit it out of the park with his latest release, RRR. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in leading roles, the magnum opus has ended its glorious box office weekend globally. Now, one big news is coming in and it’s related to movie ticket rates.

Rajamouli surpassed his own all-time blockbuster, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s opening, and with the kind of appreciation his latest release is getting from all corners, it is expected to enjoy a historic run. While the film continues to mint big money, movie ticket rates coming back to normality are set to give a big push at the box office.

Yes, you read that right! Ticket rates are back to normal after the first weekend. Just like any other big-budget releases, RRR was being showcased at hiked prices in theatres, especially the rates of 3D and IMAX 3D versions were really high. To give an example, at some places, the IMAX 3D version’s ticket had a cost of around 650-700 rupees, which has now come down to 300-350 rupees.

It’s good news for those who didn’t get to watch RRR due to hiked ticket rates!

Meanwhile, congratulating the team of SS Rajamouli’s RRR for making a film that was ‘epic’, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu said the “scale, grandeur, visuals, music and emotions” of the film were “unimaginable, breathtaking and simply stunning.”

Taking to Twitter to register his thoughts on the just-released film, which has already gone on to emerge as India’s biggest blockbuster, Mahesh Babu, said, “There are films and then there are SS Rajamouli films! ‘RRR’ E.P.I.C!! The scale, grandeur visuals, music & emotions are unimaginable, breathtaking and simply stunning!”

