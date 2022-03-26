RRR Box Office Day 2 Early Trends (Hindi): SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus directorial has been released and it is creating the magic that everyone was expecting. The film stars an ensemble cast of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran. Within just a day of its release, the film is already on its way of shattering many records including Rajamouli’s own too.

Advertisement

Speaking about its first day, RRR made a ground-breaking record with its Day 1 collections at the box office. ICYMI, Rajamoli directorial has made a total collection of Rs 19 crore in just Hindi language, while Rs 257 crore worldwide.

Advertisement

As per early trends, RRR (Hindi) has made a total collection of Rs 22-24 crore on the 2nd day of its release at the box-office. Yes! The collections seem to be predicted by many. Looks like, the positive word-of-mouth for RRR is totally working in its favour and showing its magic.

RRR is expected to take a huge jump in its collection on the weekend, which now comes as a no surprise for its fans given its big stature. We shall wait for the official numbers to be announced by the production house. SS Rajamouli has broken his own records with RRR’s first day collections.

Meanwhile, Koimoi rated RRR with 4 stars and wrote in its review, “Before you read what the story is all about, trust me, it’ll sound like an ordinary ‘brutal Brits VS ingenious Indians’ story, in which a White family abducts a kid Mali because why not? They have always been doing this, and what always has been done is also taking revenge on them but trust me it hasn’t been as grand as this. So, now you know the basic outline of the story, the kid that’s abducted from the poor Indian family is protected by Bheem (Jr NTR), as the film states there’s a herdsman for every group and the Brits choose the wrong one to mess with.”

Must Read: RRR Box Office Day 1 (Hindi): SS Rajamouli’s Film Proves All Predictions Wrong By Earning More Than Expected

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube