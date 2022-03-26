With the release of probably the country’s biggest film RRR, we want to coin a saying (basically tweak an already great one) – “With great films, come great controversies” and that’s what exactly has happened with majorly every big film in the past. From Padmaavat to RRR, we’ve seen certain groups of people protesting against things they aren’t even sure about.

Advertisement

Something similar happened with RRR when at an election rally, Telangana’s Siddipet BJP State President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay warned Rajamouli to remove the scenes. said that his party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would object to the film’s release. Why? Because it’s based on the life of Komaram Bheem who fought his heart out against the Nizams and the Britishers to protect his Gond tribe.

Advertisement

But, in some glimpses of RRR Bheem’s character (portrayed by Jr NTR) is seen wearing a skullcap with Kohl (soorma) applied in his eyes. This surely led to a great furore of showcasing Bheem as Muslim & distorting the history. Sanjay in that rally said, “Komaram Bheem led a heroic fight and featuring him in a skull cap is not acceptable. Can Rajamouli make a film casting a Muslim leader of the old city area of Hyderabad or any Nawab of the Nizam’s regime with a tilak on his forehead and sporting saffron?”

Well, now that RRR is released and everyone has seen it, no one’s saying anything (or at least we haven’t read any ‘protest’ worthy things) for a fact that SS Rajamouli hasn’t distorted anything and that’s what he has been saying in each of his interviews. Yes, Bheem for a while dons skullcap and has soorma in his eyes, but he’s not shown as Muslim to distort anything. There’s a situation in RRR for which he changes his avatar but that doesn’t wrong anything.

In the past, the film RRR courted controversy over misrepresenting the facts of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (played Jr NTR) depicted as a Muslim wearing a skull cap and soorma. Several politicians also condemned the filmmaker regarding the same. Addressing the controversy, Rana Daggubati asked the maverick filmmaker whether the film’s story, which is set during British India and the revolt, is true or fictional?

SS Rajamouli said, “It’s completely fictional. It is based on the spirit of the legendary freedom fighters. When I looked at the timelines are so similar, the coincidences are mind-blowing. Born around the same time left their homes around the same time. Came back around the same time. No one knows what happened between the two-three years of their life. I thought here’s the chance that I can explore. I always like to bring two different superpowers, two different eras, two different storylines. For RRR, I loved the idea of bringing the two characters and fantasizing about them.”

Must Read: RRR Box Office Lifetime Collections Is Predicted Around 600-700 Crore, But Is That Enough Or It’ll Earn More?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube