After the massive success of the Baahubali franchise, Pushpa and other South films, the actors from the industry are getting a lot of praise. Even some Bollywood stars appreciated the level of work they do in their films. Most recently Salman Khan spoke about the RRR box office and wondered why our films don’t work in the south. Now KGF Chapter 2 star who is on a promotional spree gave a perfect reply to Khan’s query.

Advertisement

The South actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming sequel film which will hit cinema halls in the coming days. The Prashanth Neel directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in key roles. Along with Kannada, the film will also release in dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Advertisement

A few days back Salman Khan appeared at the press conference of IIFA Awards 2022 where he spoke about South films breaking box office records and shared what’s lacking in Bollywood films. Now replying to the Radhe star, KGF star Yash told Bollywood Life, “It’s not like that. Our films also never used to get this kind of recipient, but what is happening from that part of the world, they have started playing dubbed versions here, people became familiar with the content of what we are creating.”

Yash added, “I think initially it started as a joke for entertainment because that show they used to treat it that way, but that is because of the kind of dubbing they used to do, nobody used to give importance to this space. But what worked today is people got familiar with our way of storytelling, our cinema, so it has not happened overnight. That is been there for a few years and eventually, they started understanding the content, the expression of the direction and everything.”

“And then we got a straight instant connection with Baahubali, SS Rajamouli sir, Prabhas they took that initiative followed by KGF- it also entered with a commercial angle. My director had such a script where I felt it can go pan India, my producers also came on board, we came in, pushed it and people accepted it after there are so many examples.”

Yash further explained, “I think that’s how it should come from that side, now they are releasing it, people watch it, but at a very small percentage, but when the market is so huge – how to get attached to these things. In our culture, there are a lot of differences, and that should become our strengths rather than becoming our weaknesses. If they can spend the time and give us, do something relatable, in the end, it is all about relatability, and there are lots of films from North that are massive hits.”

“We have watched a lot of films of Hindi stars, we all love them, but the market potential – have they lived up, penetrated it – definitely, there is a huge potential in what I feel and Salman sir is right in that aspect but it isn’t that we don’t watch, we have been watching them but the thing is maybe they should see other aspects also other than just releasing the film actors- the way you collaborate with people, good distribution, like how we had Excel Entertainment here, they need to come with good production houses there – who can sell the movie and I would like to see that situation where film releases pan India and I hope that happens soon,” KGF Chapter 2 star Yash concluded.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stories.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 First Review Out! Yash & Sanjay Dutt Starrer Gets A Big Thumbs Up By A UAE Based Critic, Hints At A Shocking Climax

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube