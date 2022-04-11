Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur has pushed its release date. And one of the reasons for the same is the thunderstorm KGF: Chapter 2 which is enjoying maximum screens across the country. While Beast is also facing the effect and struggling to garner notable screens, the first review is out and favourable. Scroll below for what is being said for Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

There has been a lot of trouble revolving around the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. It was just recently revealed that the film has been banned in Kuwait. It is now being said that a similar situation is being witnessed in Qatar over its alleged Islamophobic content.

Beast stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady alongside Thalapathy Vijay. Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley will also be seen in supporting roles. The film is scheduled for its big release on April 13 and fans have been eager to read early reviews.

UAE based critic Umair Sandhu has claimed to watch the film already and has nothing but words of praise for Beast. He took to his Twitter handle and shared a lengthy review. “#Beast Review from Overseas Censor Board ! #Vijay has done an incredibly good job in Beast. He’s razor sharp and there’s never a dull moment whenever he’s on screen. He Stole the Show. We say, hey people, don’t think, just go for BEAST. Cinema at its very best!” he began.

It continued, “Beast is a slick action-thriller that keeps you engrossed, enthralled and captivated all through, thanks to its fascinating premise and a watertight, razor-sharp screenplay. Go for it! #Vijay Performance is SHOCKING & CLAP Worthy.”

#Beast is a slick action-thriller that keeps you engrossed, enthralled and captivated all through, thanks to its fascinating premise and a watertight, razor-sharp screenplay. Go for it! #Vijay Performance is SHOCKING & CLAP 👏🏻 Worthy. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 10, 2022

