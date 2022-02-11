Actress Priyamani, who is all set to make her Telugu OTT debut with ‘Bhamakalapam’, seems quite excited, as the web original is all set for streaming release on Friday.

While the National Award-winning actress has taken on many roles across industries in the last two decades, she says ‘Bhamakalapam‘ is one of the roles she enjoyed working for.

In a candid interview with IANS, Priyamani speaks about her role as Anupama in the upcoming web movie. “Anupama is someone who is a homemaker with excellent culinary skills. She has a cooking channel on YouTube. But, her curiosity to know about others, rather than focusing on her own life, lands her in troubles”, Priyamani elaborates.

Apart from her role in specific, Priyamani said, “The story is a thriller, and has got a racy screenplay. There is a thrill, there is a situational comedy. We have cooked a delicious meal, on a whole”, the ‘Yamadonga’ actress said.

When asked how she prepared herself for this role, Priyamani said that she has always been a spontaneous actor, who goes by the indications from the directors. “I did observe some people in real life, to get an inspiration for the role I have played in ‘Bhamakalapam’.”

“You see, there are women amongst us, who really get excited to know about others’ lives, gossip on what’s happening here and there. I did take a note of those people’s gestures, facial expressions and so. But, mostly, I did not have to prepare for the role in specific”, Priyamani explained.

On being quizzed about her work experience with Abhimanyu Tadimeti and presenter Bharat Kamma, Priyamani said that she has been lucky that the makers had taken all her inputs and they teamed up well for the thriller.

‘Bhamakalapam’ will start streaming from February 11 on Aha.

