After much anticipation, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast hit the screens this morning. Helmed by Nelson, the film also stars an ensemble cast of stars including Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh. The film is touted to be high on death-defying stunts that are likely to break a number of box-office records. Since morning, Vijay starrer has been receiving mixed reviews and fans and netizens have been showering the film with positive reviews.

But looks like, Beast has not lived up to the expectations of fans, and their actions in the theatres hint at the same. Read on what we are talking about.

A new video has surfaced on the web and it sees Beast fans creating destruction at a theatre in Coimbatore. Reportedly, a flock of fans entered the theatre to see a Beast show in the morning but many of them didn’t even have tickets. However, they went out of control, and the staff at the theatres was not able to control them.

The Beast fans later vandalised the theatre and trespassers also shattered LED displays installed on the theatre sidewalls. Check out the videos below:

This is not the first time that something of this sort has happened! Even when Bachchhan Paandey released, a group of goons had vandalised a theatre asking them to stop its screening and only play The Kashmir Files on the big screen.

Koimoi brought you a Beast review this afternoon and rated the film with 2.5 stars. The review read, “Nelson tries to take the ‘Doctor’ route once again retaining the humour-thriller formula, but the mixed genres instead of complementing each other, they annihilate each other’s space. The thrilling story does intrigue you using its smart traps but it just loses momentum on switching between a pacy actioner, a lame love story and a moderate comedy. The extremely convenient love angle doesn’t help the script to create an emotional connect with the leading pair.”

What are your thoughts on such incidents, do let us know?

