Finally, the day has arrived! Within less than 12 hours, Vijay Thalapathy starrer Beast will hit the big screens and fans can contain their excitement already. The film may be clashing with Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, but a certain set of fans are more than excited for Vijay starrer.

Beast stars Pooja Hegde alongside Vijay and is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. That apart Beast also stars Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley in supporting roles. The film is scheduled for its big release on April 13, i.e., Tomorrow facing a clash with KGF: Chapter 2, which releases a day later.

Looks like, Beast, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be in the mood to make some way for KGF: Chapter 2 in Tamil Nadu. Speaking about this particular state, Beast is already seeing 70% occupancy in Tamil Nadu on Day 1 which clearly states that around 12-14 crores* could come just from TN on day 1 at the box office, as per the latest media reports.

This surely is great news for all the Beast fans as many places are expected to keep Housefull boards soon and we can expect occupancy of around 95-100% in TN on Day 1*.

Meanwhile, the first review of Vijay starrer Beast is out and it has got fans more excited to watch the film. Recently, UAE-based film critic Umair Sandhu, who’s also one of the censor board members review the film and shared it on social media.

Umair’s Beast review read, “Vijay looks very dashing and his performance is outstanding. He is brilliant in every frame. Engaging story and screenplay. Dialogues are clap worthy. Nelson’s director is simple and he shows that he has the ability to handle a film of this scale. He also joins the dots in the narrative neatly. On the whole, #Beast is a paisa-vasool action entertainer which has style as well as enough twists and turns to keep the viewers engrossed. At the Box Office, the extended weekend, dazzling action, stunning locales, and stylish execution will ensure mammoth footfalls for the film (sic).”

Stay tuned to Koimoi as we will soon bring to you Beast review!

