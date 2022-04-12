KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash is enjoying the craze of an altogether different level. In a true sense, it’s a pan Indian movie as the buzz is seen in every part of the country. With just two days to go, let’s see how it is faring in advance booking across the major Indian cities.

Mumbai

Mumbai is showing a good buzz in both the normal Hindi version and IMAX version with 35-40% shows filling fast. The situation is better than RRR and is expected to pick up by today evening. Kannada and Telugu versions are having limited shows as of now and are showing good occupancy.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR region is much better than Mumbai in advance booking. Here, as of now, 45-50% of shows of day 1 are already filling fast for KGF Chapter 2.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is a step further than Delhi-NCR with around 50-55% shows filling fast for day 1 in the Kannada version. Apart from this, 20-25% of shows are already sold out. Other languages are showing a good response.

Ahmedabad

In recent times, only Akshay Kumar‘s Sooryavanshi managed to evoke a good response in the city if advance booking is concerned. KGF Chapter 2 is now performing beyond Sooryavanshi, in fact, it’s in a better position. As of now, around 35-40% of shows are filling fast. The response is to get much better from here on.

Kolkata, Chennai and Pune

Kolkata is showing a very good trend with around 45% shows almost full in advance booking. Chennai is blazing fire with around 25% of shows sold out and 70-75% of shows on the verge of becoming houseful. Pune is good with around 35% shows filling fast.

