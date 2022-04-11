Ever since KGF Chapter 1 was released the popularity of Yash has skyrocketed. The actor became an overnight sensation among Hindi speaking audience. Ever since the trailer was launched, it shattered records for the highest views in 24 hours, later the film’s advance booking broke box office records. In the recent development, the fans of the lead actor made a world record by creating the biggest portrait of the South actor using 20,700 books.

The upcoming Prashanth Neel directorial is a sequel to the 2018 film of the name and it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

KGF: Chapter 2 is already breaking records with tremendous advance ticket sales and this shows how loyal his fans are. On the other hand, his fan club, Akhil Karnataka Rocking Star Yash fans Association Malur, Kolar has created history by making the South superstars mosaic portraits using 20,700 books.

Sharing the video on Twitter, KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash’ fan club wrote, “Big Bigger Biggest!! We had planned for 120×170ft but it surpassed our expectations… We had to expand it to 135×190ft which covers an area of 25,650 Sqft which is the world record.”

Big Bigger Biggest!!

We had planned for 120×170ft but it surpassed our expectations… We had to expand it to 135×190ft which covers an area of 25,650 Sqft which is the world record 🌪️@TheNameIsYash#YashBOSS #KGF2 #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/qJf0G0NhrK — Team Yash FC (@TeamYashFC) April 11, 2022

Although fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release, a few days back a member of the UK, UAE Censor Board Umair Sandhu shared his first impressions about the film on Instagram. He wrote, “This movie is crown of Kannada movie. KGF 2, from start to finish, is full of high octane action sequences, suspense & thrills. The dialogues are sharp and effective, Music is Decent, but gets compensated through an outrageous BGM. Fabulous movie, director has done a great job to keep the intensity throughout the movie. Terrific acting by each and everyone. KGF 2 its not only blockbuster of sandalwood its world class movie directed by Prashanth Neel, Yash and Sanjay Dutt stole the show all the way. CLIMAX will SHOCK you, Goosebumps.”

KGF Chapter 2 is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022, in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

