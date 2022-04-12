Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast is creating a lot of buzzes even before the release. The film is breaking records in terms of advance booking, not just in India, the film is getting impressive ticket sales internationally. As per trade analyst, ahead of the film’s release, the South actioner has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022. Scroll down below to know more details about the same.

The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial also features Pooja Hegde, along with Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley. The film revolves around a spy’s battle to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022 thanks to its impressive advance ticket sales in the international regions. He shared, “#Beast Australia A$300K pre-sales already..#Thalapathy @actorvijay’s Highest Day 1 loading and already 2022’s Highest grossing Tamil movie.”

Even the film’s distributor Ahimsa Entertainment shared how Vijay’s Beast is getting a great response for the premiere shows in the USA.

They explained, #Beast USA, Biggest ever release for #ThalapathyVijay, Grand premiere shows for fans, Tamil: 360 locations, Telugu: 186 locations, Highest premiere gross for #Vijay.”

#Beast Australia 🇦🇺 A$300K pre-sales already..#Thalapathy @actorvijay 's Highest Day 1 loading and already 2022 's Highest grossing Tamil movie.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 11, 2022

Although the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast is breaking major records, on the other hand, Kuwait and Qatar have banned the film due to Islamophobia. Sharing the real reason behind the ban, Ramesh Bala told DNA. “They (the government) are not happy with the terrorist group’s angle and its portrayal. In both movies, FIR and Beast, the main villain and his gang happened to be from an Islamic terrorist gang, and these film also touches upon the topic of (extremist groups like) Al-Qaeda, ISIS… so this is the understanding from these two countries. We can’t exactly tell the likes of these countries, but overall it seems like they are unhappy with the terrorism angle, and it conflicts with their sentiments.”

Beast is scheduled to release on April 13, 2022.

