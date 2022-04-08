Thalapathy Vijay is undoubtedly one of the major box office stars in India. The actor predominantly caters to Tamil audience, yet the numbers at the ticket windows have always been jaw-dropping. Now, with Vijay’s next, Beast being promoted countrywide, big numbers are expected to come.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the film will be releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Out of all languages, the advance booking for the Tamil version has been started but only at limited places. Reports of the same are out now, and the numbers are really good.

Advertisement

As reported by sacnilk.com, Beast has done a business of 2.70 crores through advance booking for day 1 as per the latest update. The advance ticket sale has begun in limited cities with Chennai and Bengaluru being the major ones. As per the same report, in Chennai, out of 175 shows 125 are almost full. Isn’t that insane!

Even though the response has been amazing, fans of Thalapathy Vijay are bashing the Beast makers on social media for not opening the advance booking for other versions and at more places. As of now, only a limited number of shows have opened, with updates about other versions yet to come.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast is scheduled to release on 13th April 2022, a day before Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey arrive in theatres.

Recently, Kannada hero Yash, at the gala trailer launch event of his film KGF Chapter 2, commented on his movie’s clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast. “There is no such thing called the clash between ‘KGF 2’ and ‘Beast’. This isn’t politics to clash with each other. We are making films. It is upon us to celebrate these two films rather than projecting it the other way around”, the actor said.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stories.

Must Read: The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 28: Brings Over 10 Crores!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube