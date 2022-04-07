Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast is one of the most awaited films of the year. All eyes are on the release date as the film will be clashing with another mega film KGF Chapter 2 featuring Yash. Meanwhile, the trailer for Vijay’s film was unveiled recently and everyone praised the film, however, few netizens are now losing their minds after spotting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the trailer.

The Tamil film is an action thriller written and directed by Nelson and it also features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, while Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley play supporting roles. The movie revolves around a spy’s quest to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists. The film is scheduled to release on April 13, 2022, and it is dubbed in other Indian languages like Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi with the title Raw.

Everyone is showering their love on the action-packed trailer of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast. Among them was Shah Rukh Khan, which created buzz about his cameo in the film. On the other hand, a few eagle-eyed fans have actually spotted SRK in the trailer, specifically at the 00:59 sec timestamp.

During one of the sequences in the Beast trailer, Thalapathy Vijay is fighting with goons while the picture of Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in the background, creating a mass hysteria among fans.

Sharing the screenshot of the same on Twitter, a user wrote, “How others watch #BeastTrailer vs How SRKians watch it,” another wrote, “The King Khan Of Bollywood Reference In #BeastTrailer,” a third user wrote, “SRK reference in Beast trailer Atlee-SRK cameo confirmed,” a fourth user wrote, “Coincidentally saw this in #Beast trailer so thought to share here How many of you noticed SRK’s poster in this frame?”

How others watch #BeastTrailer vs How SRKians watch it ❤️#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/sKN4ggNu41 — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) April 3, 2022

