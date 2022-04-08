Despite RRR (Hindi) doing quite well in the last couple of weeks and Attack – Part 1 being the new release of the week, The Kashmir Files did have audiences stepping into theatres. Of course, the first three weeks of the film were super amazing as 97.30 crores, 110.03 crores and 30.95 crores came in.

In comparison to that around 11 crores that came in the fourth week, which is definitely a drop. Still, if one looks at the collections in isolation and from absolute numbers perspective then to get a double-digit score in Week 4 is not a bad feat at all.

The Kashmir Files now stands at 249.25 crores* and the 250 crores milestone would be achieved by tomorrow, if not today itself. What works in favour of the film is that there is no new release this week, which means it would be just this and RRR (Hindi) in the play. Hence, there would be one more weekend where the film has the potential to gather around 4 crores more. Post that some more footfalls should trickle in between Monday to Wednesday before KGF: Chapter 2 and Jersey take over entirely.

Still, the overall results are already huge for this all-time blockbuster that will wrap up on the range of 257-258 crores. While theatrically The Kashmir Files has done wonders like no other small film has done in the last 50 years, one waits to see the ‘dhamaka’ that takes once it arrives on OTT and satellite circuits.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

