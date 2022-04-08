RRR Box Office Day 14 (Hindi): SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Has A Very Good Second Week Of Over 75 Crores

It was a wonderful second week for RRR (Hindi) as over 75 crores came in. This is quite good since it pretty much demonstrates how well the film has been accepted by the audiences. While the first week was anyways excellent at 132.59 crores, for the film to do consistently well in the second week also shows that it has gone beyond just the hype and eventually the content has come into play as well.

Of course, at one point in time, it felt that the second week would be comfortably in the range of 85-90 crores. After all, the second Sunday had hit the 20 crores mark again with 20.50 crores coming in. However, Monday’s collections suddenly dropping to 7 crores was a jolt and though from there on the footfalls stabilised, it also became clear that at best the film would be able to compete with the lifetime of The Kashmir Files but not quite go much ahead of that.

SS Rajamouli’s film is currently standing at 208.59 crores* and with no competition from any new film this week or from the week gone by, the third weekend of 25 crores is on the cards which will take it closer to the 250 crores milestone.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

