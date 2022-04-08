Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR has ended its week two on a highly successful note. The film did slow down more than expected at the box office, but the overall numbers are pleasing enough. Now let’s take a look at how much it earned on day 14 i.e second Friday.

Advertisement

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the magnum opus dipped more than expected during weekdays in the second week. But still, really good numbers have come. In fact, another 10 crore+ plus day has been recorded with the Hindi version leading over all other versions.

Advertisement

Now, as per the reports flowing in, RRR made 10-11 crores at the box office on day 14. It’s another weekday fall from the second Wednesday’s 12 crores. The grand Indian total of the film now stands at 674.50-675.50 crores (all languages). A good jump during the third weekend is now expected as there’s no competition in theatres and the 700 crore mark is all set to be crossed.

Released on 25th March, RRR stars, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan was recently quizzed about overshadowing Jr NTR in RRR. He stated that it was false to say that he had a bigger role in the movie.

“Ram Charan grabs all the accolades for RRR. How do you feel?”, NTR was asked. Ram Charan, who took over, immediately replied, “There is nothing like that. I feel like he was dominating me in a few scenes. We both excelled beautifully”.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Wedding With Alia Bhatt With His Latest Move & Ralia Fans Can Now Be Ready With Band Baaja Baarat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube