SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been unstoppable at the box office. Right from the start, the film has been breaking records and is now on its way to achieving a target of 1000 crore globally. Below is the latest update you need to know.

As reported earlier, Rajamouli’s magnum opus is inching closer to the unprecedented number of 1000 crores. As of now, there are only two Indian films- Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which managed to hit the 1000 crore mark. Now, RRR will be joining the elite club during the third weekend.

After taking a historic start at the box office, RRR remained steady throughout weekdays. As a result, the film kept on hitting new benchmarks on a daily basis. As of day 14, the grand total stands at 968 crores at the worldwide box office. Even though the pace has been good, the target of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s 1800 crores looks like an impossible task now.

The ongoing week will bring some more big numbers, but post that, KGF Chapter 2, Beast and Jersey will take over.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, who is the writer for blockbusters like ‘Bhajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Baahubali’, and the recent sensation ‘RRR’ recently opened up about multiple issues related to the movie. He also reacted to the controversial topic of Ram Charan being given more importance in the film.

“NTR is basking in the glorious success of RRR right now. He has been vocal about this movie being his career’s best performance. There is no truth in the talk that NTR was given lesser preference, while he is the one who got one of the best, emotional songs in the movie”, Prasad said.

