SS Rajamouli’s RRR has put on an earth-shattering show at the box office. Being one of the most critically acclaimed films of recent times, the epic entertainer has crossed the mark of 700 crores in India by showing a big jump on day 17 i.e. 3rd Sunday.

Advertisement

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the magnum opus has been receiving amazing feedback from the audience. As expected, with such a reception, the film has been on a record-breaking spree from day 1 onwards. Now, one more milestone has been attained.

Advertisement

As per trade reports flowing in, RRR made 21 crores* on day 17 i.e. 3rd Sunday. It’s a huge growth when compared to day 16’s 16 crores. The overall total at the Indian box office now stands at 720 crores* (all languages). More numbers would be added until Beast and KGF Chapter 2 arrives this Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Meanwhile, RRR actor Ram Charan, who has essayed Rama Raju’s role in the epic movie, is savouring the success of the SS Rajamouli directorial. As the movie has minted money with unprecedented figures from all over India, Ram decided to gift his team with gold coins.

Before leaving for Mumbai, the star recently invited as many as 35 technicians who have worked on the Rajamouli directorial for a luncheon at his place. Ram surprised them all by gifting each of them a gold coin weighing 1 tola (11.6 gms). This gesture by Ram has sure won the hearts.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Box Office (Overseas): Matches Predictions, Does Worse Than Its Predecessors

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube